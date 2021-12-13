'Blending Christmas' Features 'The Brady Bunch' Stars like Susan Olsen and Barry Williams

The get-together is set to take place at the Hacienda de la Sierra, the breathtaking tourist location where Emma and her family, including her dad and property development expert, William (Greg Evigan), used to spend their Christmas vacation.

Unbeknownst to Emma, her dad, William, is just one of the powerful people eager to remodel the resort. As to the added twist? Her boyfriend, Liam, works for her father.