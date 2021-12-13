'Blending Christmas' Features 'The Brady Bunch' Stars like Susan Olsen and Barry Williams

'Blending Christmas' Features 'The Brady Bunch' Stars like Susan Olsen and Barry WilliamsBy Leila Kozma
Dec. 13 2021, Published 9:41 a.m. ET
A Christmas movie about a couple whose relationship takes an unexpected turn during a family Christmas trip slash marriage proposal? That's Blending Christmas in a nutshell.
Starring Haylie Duff, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch actress Beth Broderick, and a handful of stars who first skyrocketed to fame with The Brady Bunch, Blending Christmas tells the story of two families who come together to witness a proposal. Is it a The Brady Bunch movie?
'Blending Christmas' stars Barry Williams, Mike Lookinland, and a handful of others from 'The Brady Bunch.'
Blending Christmas boasts a plotline undoubtedly similar to the premise of The Brady Bunch. Emma and Liam, a couple ready and raring to take things to the next level and become engaged, are at the focal point of the narrative.
For the proposal, Liam decides to organize a family get-together with almost all of their relatives. Emma's uncles, Brian (Christopher Knight), Andrew (Mike Lookinland), John (Barry Williams), and Liam's mother, Michelle (Beth Broderick), make up half of the guest list.
The get-together is set to take place at the Hacienda de la Sierra, the breathtaking tourist location where Emma and her family, including her dad and property development expert, William (Greg Evigan), used to spend their Christmas vacation.
Unbeknownst to Emma, her dad, William, is just one of the powerful people eager to remodel the resort. As to the added twist? Her boyfriend, Liam, works for her father.
Blending Christmas revisits a classic Christmas movie trope, exploring the sheer amount of conflict that emerges when big families come together for the holidays. For an added twist, Blending Christmas adds this not-so-minuscule fact: Emma's fiancé and her father are about to demolish the holiday resort about which she deeply cares.
'Blending Christmas' isn't billed as a 'Brady Bunch' movie per se, but it does feature a handful of 'The Brady Bunch' stars.
In Blending Christmas, The Brady Bunch alumni play the family members of the future groom and bride. As such, it's not necessarily correct to describe it as a The Brady Bunch movie.
Emma's uncles, Brian, Andrew, and John, are all played by actors who shot to fame with The Brady Bunch as Greg, Peter, and Bobby. So are Liam's aunts, Valerie (Susan Olsen, who played Cindy Brady) and Tina (Jennifer Elise Cox, who played Jan in the Brady Bunch movies).
The movie can't really be taken as a continuation of the overarching The Brady Bunch narrative, even though the tropes and story-telling tools it operates with aren't that dissimilar.
'Blending Christmas' marks 'The Brady Bunch' alum Mike Lookinland's return to the spotlight.
Several stars appearing in Blending Christmas are making an unexpected return after a few-year hiatus.
Take Christopher Knight, whose last projects include The Last Sharknado: It's About Time, and Mike, who last appeared in Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star.
Blending Christmas provided the perfect opportunity for four of the six original Brady Bunch kid actors to come together once again and prove that their chemistry hasn't changed one iota over the years.