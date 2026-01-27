Max and Cathy's 'Below Deck' Romance Might Have Only Been Destined for the High Seas "Max literally matches me perfect," Cathy says during Season 10. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 27 2026, 1:31 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@maximilien_salvador

Sometimes, boatmances are meant to, well, stay back on the boat when it comes to shows in the Below Deck franchise. It's a wonder when some of the romances between yacht employees and co-stars even get beyond flirting, to be honest. So, when it comes to Cathy and Max from Season 10 of Below Deck Mediterranean, are they still together, or did they end things right after filming was over?

They flirt a ton during Season 10, even with a potential love triangle in the mix with Kizzi. However, after Cathy makes her feelings a bit clearer, she and Max are able to pursue something. They even seemingly end the season together, but they would have to keep things long-distance if they were to actually do anything about it IRL.

Are Max and Cathy still together after 'Below Deck Med'?

At the end of the Season 10 finale of Below Deck Med, Max and Cathy do agree to explore their potential relationship outside of the yacht. With Max living in France and sometimes Bali, and Cathy in England, though, they know they are up against a lot in their way. They spent the beginning of their would-be relationship seeing each other every single day on the yacht, after all.

But, despite the apparent desire to want to make things work, that's not what happened for the Below Deck Med pair. After the finale aired, Cathy spoke with The Daily Dish and revealed that things are over. In fact, per her account, Max ended it when they had plans for him to come visit her at her home.

"Today, we have a friendship," Cathy told The Daily Dish. "We check in with each other, but Max is on his own path and needs clarity and happiness within himself before being able to share that with someone else." She also revealed that Max "canceled just a few hours before his flight, which was incredibly disappointing," when he was supposed to fly to London to see her after filming.

To his credit, according to Cathy, Max did invite her to visit him in Bali. But by then, she was over it. Although Cathy and Max have seen each other since filming ended and the cameras stopped rolling, it was only in instances where they had to be together for work in some way, whether it was in relation to their real-life work or Below Deck Med.

What has Max said about Cathy since 'Below Deck Med' ended?

The Daily Dish reported that Max confirmed he and Cathy are not dating now. He noted that he has plans to work on his hypnosis clinic in Bali, which means he has to keep that as his home base for now. Per Max's Instagram, it doesn't look like he is dating anyone right now, but he is enjoying some traveling. He has posted about visiting Los Angeles and New York City.