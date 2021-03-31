Getting a Rare Username on TikTok Doesn't Actually Require a Lot of Work

While you may think that there is a specific science to getting a rare username, it’s really not that deep. Sure, some people tend to think alike, and you may have a similar username to another user, but that doesn't mean earning a unique username is hard.

Of course, there are policies on TikTok just like other social platforms that forbid using specific usernames that can be deemed harmful to the community. But you can totally jazz things up on the username front with an easy trick. It's all about checking to see if your desired username is available.

See, according to Tech Whisperer , the key to seeing what name you can work with is all about conducting a simple search. That said, simply kick things off by typing in the URL https://www.tiktok.com/@ in the search bar on your desired search engine.

After the @, just type in the desired username. If it’s available, the page will load as a not-found title. On the flip side, if it is indeed unavailable, a profile will load. It's really that simple.

And since there are billions of handles you can use that won't step into the territory of other names on the app, the sky’s the limit.