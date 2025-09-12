How to Get Sabrina Carpenter’s Dunkin' Cup and What to Know About Availability The cup features pink and orange shades, a red lips illustration, and “Sabrina” in white script. By Amy Coleman Published Sept. 12 2025, 10:36 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@dunkin

Popular coffee shop Dunkin' Donuts teamed up with Sabrina Carpenter, and now everyone wants the pink-and-orange cup that keeps popping up on feeds. Think souvenir energy meets iced-drink season. Before you jump in the car, it helps to know how brand giveaways usually work, why some shops run out fast, and what to try if your location is a swing and a miss.

If you are wondering how to get your Sabrina Carpenter Dunkin' cup, start by thinking like a launch day pro. Limited promos hinge on timing, participating stores, and small allocations. The details live on brand channels first, and the fine print matters. Keep reading for the exact rules and smart backup plans.

How can you get your own Sabrina Carpenter Dunkin' cup?

On Sept. 12, 2025, Dunkin' announced a one-day offer: a free reusable Sabrina Carpenter cup with the purchase of any Daydream Refresher, while supplies lasted, at participating U.S. locations. The Instagram post showed the design and spelled out the “free with purchase” language.

The cup features pink and orange shades, a red lips illustration, and “Sabrina” in white script. The giveaway tied into Sabrina’s Daydream Refreshers and the brand’s Daydream Hotline promo. The free cup wasn't the only perk of this collab. On Sept. 8, fans could call the Dunkin' Daydream Hotline and hear a special message from Sabrina and also get a coupon code for a free medium refresher.

The Sabrina-inspired Refresher flavors are: Mixed Berry Daydream Refresher: juicy and sweet

Mango Daydream Refresher: tropical and bright

Strawberry Daydream Refresher: creamy, nostalgic Dunkin' describes each one as "crafted with oatmilk and topped with velvety cold foam for a sip that’s indulgent yet refreshingly light. Customize your base and sweetness for the perfect dream drink."

You can boost your chances by confirming participation at your local stores.

Step one. Verify your shop. Use the Instagram announcement to confirm the rules, then call your local Dunkin' and ask if it is participating. These drops are first-come, first-served and quantities are limited, so stores with smaller allocations can sell out early. Most people have more than one location within driving distance, so keep that in mind and check Google Maps for yours.

Step two. Match the required purchase. The promo is linked to any Daydream Refresher. If your store runs out, ask whether any unclaimed cups remain from the window. There is no obligation to hold extras, but some shops may still have inventory. Keep an eye on Dunkin’s newsroom and socials for future tie-ins. Collectibles like this sometimes end up on resale sites like Facebook Marketplace and eBay, so if you really want one, you can check there.