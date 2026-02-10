Dream of Taking Ghostface Home? You're in Luck — Here's How to Get 'Scream 7' Popcorn Buckets 'Scream 7' buckets are cool, Ghostface themed, and functional; what more do you need? By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 10 2026, 1:38 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @shajiadam

In the world of Scream fans, there's nothing quite as rabidly loved as the Ghostface character. He may be the bad guy, but there's something about Ghostface that has fans itching for more. And yes, there's even some content out there where Ghostface is the romantic lead in fanfic.

With Scream 7 hitting theaters in February 2026, the fever pitch of excitement over the series has reached a new high. Speculation about the movie's story is everywhere on fan boards, and the trailer has people hyped for the return of some favorites and questions about whether certain major characters will return as a surprise. But through it all, the merch. Along with the release of the movie, Ghostface popcorn buckets and cups have become the hot ticket item for movie fans all over the United States. Here's how to get them.

Source: Paramount Pictures

How to get 'Scream 7' popcorn buckets?

With every movie these days it seems like a new popcorn bucket craze arises. And some are more impressive than others. On a scale of 1 to Nosferatu popcorn bucket, the Ghostface buckets are most definitely a Nosferatu. They cleverly incorporated Ghostface's profile into the buckets, making it the ideal merch for a true fan to collect. And, of course, it's functional. But there are several options to choose from, including a blood-spattered bust, a looming head and shoulders bust, and more.

But that's not all. They also released several cups, including one that talks if you push a button, making them irresistible to collectors and fans alike. So, how do you get your hands on these items?

Cinemark, Regal, and AMC Theaters are all expected to release their own versions, and some can be ordered through their respective websites. Others will be available at the theater. For your specific local theater, check the website and see whether you need to order online or come in to purchase. Prices are likely to range from $30 to $50.

'Scream 7' reprises old terrors and old characters in a new way.

But as much as the buckets and merch have caused a frenzy, the movie itself promises to be something special for fans. Neve Campbell and Courtney Cox are front and center, and somehow, impossibly, we're even getting the return of characters played by David Arquette, Matthew Lillard, and Scott Foley.

According to Collider, Scream 7 starts with "Ghostface tracking down Sidney (Campbell), where she and her family now live in a small town in Indiana. While Sidney is still in the line of fire, her daughter Tatum (Isabel May) has become their primary target."

Source: Paramount Pictures