Matthew Lillard's Cryptic Posts About 'Scream 7' Have Fans Excited for the Return of Stu Matthew Lillard's Stu Mocker was one of the killers in the first 'Scream' movie. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 31 2025, 10:04 a.m. ET

No one wants to see the return of fan favorite Scream cast members like the most dedicated fans who have been with the franchise since its beginning in the 90's. But could Matthew Lillard really be in Scream 7 and reprise his role as Stu Macher? In case you've forgotten (though how could you?) Stu died by electrocution in the first movie when final girl Sidney Prescott pushed a TV onto his head.

But after Matthew shared some cryptic social media posts about his iconic character and fans began speculating on his return long before more news of the seventh installment even dropped, everyone is asking the same thing. Could Matthew Lillard be in Scream 7? And if so, how does that work, canonically, given what happened to him when viewers last saw him?

Source: Dimension Films

Is Matthew Lillard in 'Scream 7'?

On Jan. 30, Matthew shared a video on Instagram of what appeared to be his hand scrawling out the words "my mom and dad are gonna be so mad at me" on a piece of paper. That was it. But that was enough to confirm, at least for fans, that Stu is back for Scream 7, given that is one of his most iconic lines from the first movie.

And, according to Deadline, Matthew will be in Scream 7. What his role will entail however, is a little less clear. For all intents and purposes, Stu died in Scream. There was no mention of him surviving the massacre at his family home in any of the movies that followed. However, fans have long theorized that his return could be what the franchise needs, even if no one knows how Stu could theoretically come back from the dead.

The important thing for many Scream fans is that Matthew is coming back as Stu. Maybe it will be in the form of a vision of sorts, a la Skeet Ulrich as Billy Loomis in Scream VI. Or, Stu is actually alive, and all of the Scream conspiracy theorists were right all along. After all, the seventh movie focuses on Sidney once again.

What better way for her to face her demons than to see one of the killers who started it all? Or, Stu could return in the form of a major flashback that viewers have never seen even much of a hint of before.

Scott Foley (circa 2014) with his original Ghostface mask from Scream 3. pic.twitter.com/A8BF4BgPO4 — 𝙉𝙊𝙏 𝙄𝙉 𝙈𝙔 𝙈𝙊𝙑𝙄𝙀 🔪 (@5idneyprescott) September 3, 2023

Scott Foley is also set to return to the 'Scream' franchise.

Scott Foley played Sidney's surprise half-brother in Scream 3 and died by a gunshot to the head after he was revealed to be the sole killer. He, too, is set to return for Scream 7. But it could be in direct correlation with Stu's return to the franchise.