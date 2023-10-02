Home > Gaming You'll Have to Make Tough Choices to Get "The Killing Moon" Mission in 'Phantom Liberty' "The Killing Moon" is the 12th mission in the 'Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC and can be hard to get depending on your choices throughout the expansion. By Anthony Jones Oct. 2 2023, Updated 3:29 p.m. ET Source: CD Projekt Red

This article contains massive spoilers about the Phantom Liberty storyline. The gist: When forced to side with Reed or Songbird near the end of Phantom Liberty, choose Songbird to escape together and trigger "The Killing Moon" mission.

This mission will lead to two possible endings for Phantom Liberty.

One ending concludes with Reed dying. His iconic Tech Pistol, Pariah, will be near his body for you to loot and use as a weapon beyond the DLC.

For some time, Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a resurgence among gamers despite its messy launch, thanks to positive updates over the years. Moreover, the title’s recently released Phantom Liberty DLC adds a cinematic espionage tale on top of the positive updates, giving players more to chew on in a new district called Dogtown.

In this zone, you’ll encounter new characters across a lineup of missions, some of which force you to make hard decisions to reach one of DLC’s endings. Two of those conclusions play out in a “The Killing Moon” mission later, but depending on your choices throughout the expansion, you may have missed your chance to trigger it. If this happened to you, here’s what you need to know.



How to get “The Killing Moon” mission in ‘Phantom Liberty.’

After the “Run This Town” mission later in the storyline, you will eventually have a meeting with Kurt Hansen, Songbird, Alex, and Reed. Phantom Liberty will force you to either side with Reed or Songbird during this scene. Both characters are pivotal to the story, and depending on which person you decide, the following missions and endings will drastically change. With this in mind, we recommend saving before this moment to try other paths later.

To get “The Killing Moon” mission, you must choose Songbird. Allying with her will lead you both to escape together. Songbird will contact you about a shuttle heading to the moon and say she has contacts that can make a cure to get rid of the Relic that’s slowly killing your character. This conversation will trigger “The Killing Moon” mission, which leads to two endings for Phantom Liberty.

Which ending should you go for in “The Killing Moon” mission?

In the last moments of “The Killing Moon,” you and Reed will have a final stand on a walkway. At this time, you must decide whether to let Reed take Songbird or help Songbird fulfill her plans.

If Reed takes her, the NUS will sentence Songbird for everything she has done and find a way to save her from dying to the Relic. The other option is to help Songbird, which ultimately leads to Reed getting killed by you. For making this choice, you can loot his iconic Tech Pistol, Pariah, and use the weapon after the DLC.