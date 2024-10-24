Home > Life Goals > Food Want to Order a Wendy's Boo! Bag? Here's What It Comes With and How to Get It That glow-in-the-dark Bone Chiller Frosty figure is a must-have for fast-food toy collectors. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 24 2024, 4:15 p.m. ET Source: Wendy's

Fast food giant Wendy's is bringing the spooky fun for all the "kidults" out there with their limited-edition Boo! Bags, which launched on Oct. 21, 2024. These fun-filled bags are paired with the return of the Boo! Books, but you’ll want to act fast as Wendy's has already confirmed in their press release that quantities are limited, and they’re available only while supplies last.

Whether you’ve got your eye on the adorable glow-in-the-dark Frosty toy or you're after the Boo! Book, we’ve got the scoop on how to grab yours, what’s inside the bag, and how much you'll have to dish out to make one yours!

Here's how to get the Wendy's Boo! Bag meal.

If you're after a Wendy's Boo! Bag, you'll need to swing by your local Wendy's in person. Ordering online or through the app doesn’t seem to give you the option to add the Boo! Bag at checkout, so your best bet is to head inside or hit the drive-thru to snag one while supplies last!

To save yourself a trip, you can always call ahead to confirm they’ve got Boo! Bags in stock. With the hype around these spooktacular meal bags growing, supplies could run out sooner rather than later!

Inside the Boo! Bag, you’ll find a Dave’s Single burger, a small order of fries, a small chocolate Frosty, a glow-in-the-dark Bone Chiller Frosty figure, and a Boo! Book. It's worth noting that Boo! Books can be added to your cart when placing an online order or bought in-store for just $1.

Source: Wendy's Wendy's Boo! Books can be purchased separately for only $1.

Wendy’s is also giving customers the option to buy Boo! Books in bulk if you want to hand them out to friends, co-workers, or even trick-or-treaters. Each Boo! Book includes five free Jr. Frosty treat coupons and an additional coupon for a $1.99 Wendy’s Kids’ Meal with any purchase.

For every Boo! Book sold between Sept. 2 through Nov. 3, $0.90 benefits the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. The coupons inside are only redeemable in the restaurant and are valid until Dec. 31, 2024, so make sure you use them before the year ends!

In addition to the Boo! Bags, Wendy's is also offering Frosty Frights Kids’ Meals for those looking for a smaller portioned meal. This meal includes your choice of a four-piece chicken nuggets or a burger, Jr. fries or apple bites, a kids’ drink, and a fun toy.

How much does the Wendy's Boo! Bag meal cost?

The price of Wendy's Boo! Bag varies depending on your location. Since the Boo! Bag isn’t available for online or app ordering, you’ll need to stop by your local restaurant to check the price.