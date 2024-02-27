Home > FYI Wendy's Will Soon Roll out Surge Pricing on Products — The Internet Is Not Happy The price of a Frosty may skyrocket in the near future as Wendy's tests out controversial new surge pricing. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Feb. 27 2024, Published 10:07 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The recent political climate and global crises in the world have plenty of consumers examining the brands toward which they put their money. Though it's difficult to say that there's any ethical consumption under capitalism as a whole, many have been taking extra steps to avoid supporting brand names and chains that have a direct impact on events like the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. To that end, even fast food restaurants have come under some scrutiny when it comes to what people want for lunch.

For a time, Wendy's became one of the most prominent options for fast food in the last few months. Unfortunately, that may not last long. After all, just because their money doesn't directly fund conflict in the Middle East doesn't mean that a brand corporation is on anyone's side when it comes to both consumers and employees. In fact, Wendy's is about to undergo some controversial surge pricing in the wake of some employee-unfriendly business practices. Here's what you should know.

Wendy's is about to get more expensive, and folks are feeling the sting.

In an earnings call reported by outlets like CNN, representatives of Wendy's confirmed that the fast food chain will undergo "dynamic pricing" in 2025. This process involves businesses enacting flexible prices for their products in response to current market demands and behavior. In essence, this would allow the chain to increase the prices of their food based on how they perform in the market.

Reportedly, their new surge pricing strategy is part of their $20 million investment into their new digital drive-thru menu/kiosks. These new AI-enhanced boards are completely automated and voice-activated, essentially letting customers order without speaking to a person. The boards will even suggest other menu items to go with your order, not unlike targeted ads in an app.

Every inch of this new announcement has caused a stir among consumers on the internet. When it comes to the digital boards, many customers worry about fast food drive-thru managers and cashiers losing their jobs. On one TikTok, a user complained, "When it gets to two employees per store, people will still buy the excuse that Wendy's can't pay more than minimum wage." Similarly, another person wrote, "[Wendy's will do] anything versus paying for employees."

As far as surge pricing goes, folks aren't happy with that either. On X (formerly Twitter), one user tweeted, "'Dynamic pricing model' means they will find ways to charge you more, not less. The 'dynamic' part always seems to only go in one direction." Another criticized the move as "random inflation at any time."

The year is 2045, everything has surge pricing. There is a mass shortage of food. With your last 5 dollars you go to Wendy’s to buy a 10 piece nugget meal but it costs $400 now. You die in the parking lot with the others. https://t.co/2TNw71WiF6 — Will Landman 🍥 (@WillTheLandMan) February 26, 2024