Celebrate the 29th of February With These Leap Day Deals

Hotels.com is giving 29 "leaplings" (aka those who are born on Feb. 29) $290 off a one-night stay. To enter, said leaplings can tweet at @hotelsdotcom on Leap Day to share the biggest struggle of having a Leap Day birthday. The brand will select the 29 best responses as winners. Non-leaplings, can also get 29 percent off at select properties from February through May, and an extra 8 percent off if you enter the code LEAPYEAR2020 at checkout.