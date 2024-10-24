Home > Life Goals > Food All the States That Are Affected By the McDonald's E. Coli Outbreak Colorado has reported the highest number of cases of E.coli outbreaks linked to the McDonald's Quarter Pounder. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 24 2024, 2:25 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As of Oct. 23, 2024, one person has died due to the E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder burgers, with 10 hospitalized and 49 others sickened, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The agency began its investigation into the outbreak on Oct. 22, 2024, which currently affects Quarter Pounders sold at McDonald's locations in 10 states.

Given that McDonald's is a popular fast food choice for travelers and those looking for a quick lunch or dinner, it’s crucial to know which states are impacted by this E. coli outbreak. Here’s a rundown of the affected states so far.

Which states are affected by the McDonald's E.Coli outbreak?

Source: McDonald's The McDonald's Quarter Pounder is the focus of the ongoing E. coli outbreak investigation.

Ten states are currently affected by the E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder burgers. These states include Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin. Colorado has reported the highest number of cases, with the CDC estimating that between 10 and 26 people have fallen ill there.

Utah, Wyoming, and Nebraska have the next highest number of outbreaks linked to the McDonald's E. coli outbreak, with each state reporting between four and nine sick individuals.

McDonald's locations in other states have opted to stop selling Quarter Pounders amid the E. coli outbreak.

Although McDonald's has yet to determine which food ingredient is contaminated, locations in various states have temporarily halted the sale of Quarter Pounder hamburgers as the company navigates the outbreak and works to prevent further cases of illness.

E. COLI OUTBREAK UPDATE: Today, CDC added a list of states where McDonald’s has removed slivered onions and quarter pound beef patties from its stores. Illnesses started on dates ranging from Sept 27, 2024, to October 11, 2024. Call your healthcare provider if you have severe E.… pic.twitter.com/pIaG4ZVeth — CDC (@CDCgov) October 23, 2024

According to the CDC, the following states have stopped selling Quarter Pounder-related items, including slivered onions and beef patties: Colorado, Kansas, Utah, Wyoming, and portions of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

McDonald's released a statement on Oct. 23, after the CDC began its investigation into the E. coli outbreak, saying, "The health and safety of our people and customers is our top priority at McDonald's."