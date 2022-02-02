If You're Reading This, You've Probably Been Blocked on Instagram (Sorry)

Sometimes your Instagram feed needs a bit of a refresh. Maybe it's clogged up with too many people you went to high school with getting married and starting families. Or maybe you've just noticed that your 7th-grade ex-boyfriend has liked every single one of your posts for the last year and started fire reacting to all of your stories.

Whatever the reason, the block button on Instagram is free, and you don't need to have a good reason to block another user other than that you want to.