Your Instagram Story Says "No One Has Seen This Yet" Due to This Reason

Stories appear to be posted on the app as normal, but once users click the icon to see who’s viewed their content, a black screen pops up with the message “No one has seen this yet.” HITC reports that the cause of this misstep is due to a glitch, even though the Instagram Support Team has yet to address the issue.

As you can imagine, Instagram users have taken to Twitter to get some answers. Many users are trying to see if they’re the only one experiencing this issue, while others are wondering why the problem doesn't seem to be a priority for Instagram Support.