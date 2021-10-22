Instagram Users Are Unhappy About a Glitch That's Keeping Music Out of Stories

A few years ago, Instagram transformed its platform by introducing Stories. Since then, it's only grown in popularity, and many users have taken advantage of the Stories feature to offer snippets of their life, promote products or services, or do whatever else they may be interested in. Now, a problem with the Stories feature has led many Instagram users to be disgruntled with the platform.

Why does Instagram say there's no music available?

One feature of Stories that users seem to love is the ability to add music to their story. Now, that feature is not working for some users, and it's leading to widespread frustration. Users have been posting about their issues using music for several days now, and the lack of resolution from Instagram has only increased many users' feelings of frustration.

Source: Getty Images

Many users are posting about searching for songs through Stories and getting no results. Some users have even tried to uninstall and reinstall the app, or restart their phone, and they haven't had any success in getting music back. "Hello @instagram , My account music section is not working," one user wrote. "They show No Results Found. Please solve my problem immediately."

"What the hell @instagram!!! Music on Story is not working. It shows ‘No Results Found’ when a song is searched. Tried to uninstall/reinstall, update and restart," another person added. "@instagram music is not working on Stories on a personal account," a third wrote. "Have tried everything. Still showing no results found. And #Instagram is not even resolving the issue. Worst app!"