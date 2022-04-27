How to Link Your Battle.net Account to Your Twitch ProfileBy Sara Belcher
It's been years since Activision announced that it was working on Overwatch 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the popular online multiplayer game, but players are finally going to be given a chance to test out what could be in store for the upcoming game. Activision has begun its beta test for Overwatch 2, but unfortunately, not everyone who signs up will get a chance to play.
If you haven't already gotten an email notifying you that you're able to test the game, hope isn't lost just yet. The developers revealed on the beta's website that they'll be adding more players to the beta testing pool as needed, meaning you could be granted access to the game anytime before the test closes.
If you're looking to increase your chances of being able to test the game, you'll want to tune into any of the Twitch streams happening on April 27, as the developers will be granting certain viewers access to the game.
To be considered, you'll have to make sure that your Battle.net account is linked to your Twitch. If you haven't already done it, it can be done in just a few simple steps before you log onto a stream. Here's how to connect your Battle.net account to your Twitch.
Here's how to link your Battle.net account to your Twitch.
Connecting your Battle.net account to your Twitch is actually incredibly easy and can be done in just a few simple steps. To do this, first log into your Twitch account, then go to your Twitch Connections page. This can be found under the settings tab.
On this page, there's a series of different accounts you can connect to your Twitch. The Battle.net option should be the second one available. Click "connect" and then follow the instructions.
Once you've done this, you are good to participate in any Overwatch 2 stream and increase your chances of receiving a link to participate in the beta test. In case you're not sure who to watch, we have an entire list of streamers who will be playing the game on April 27 here.