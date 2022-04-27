If you're looking to increase your chances of being able to test the game, you'll want to tune into any of the Twitch streams happening on April 27, as the developers will be granting certain viewers access to the game.

To be considered, you'll have to make sure that your Battle.net account is linked to your Twitch. If you haven't already done it, it can be done in just a few simple steps before you log onto a stream. Here's how to connect your Battle.net account to your Twitch.