Want to Make a Book in 'Minecraft'? Here's What You Need to Know
The things you can make in a game like Minecraft are almost infinite. The popular building block video game encourages players to explore and build at their leisure, and you'd be surprised at how big your in-game constructs might become after only a short while of playing. The game offers many tools and crafting recipes for players to test out on their own to see how they can change their gameplay. One of these items is books.
Depending on how you play and what you're mining and crafting, books can be an important item to have in your inventory. You can find some in the open world, but if you're in need of some in a hurry, you could always try crafting them yourself. If you want to know how to make a book in Minecraft, here's what you should keep in mind.
Here's how to make a book in 'Minecraft'.
No matter what you're doing in Minecraft, books will likely prove to be invaluable in your game. These can be used as crafting material for several helpful items. Books are essential in enchanting tables, where players can level up their items and equipment. You can also use them for the "book and quill" item. Ironically, books can also be used to make bookshelves, which enhance the effect of enchanting tables.
In order to craft a book, you'll need four materials. Place three pieces of paper and one piece of leather on your crafting table. Do this, and you'll have one book ready to be used. DigMinecraft advises that the materials be placed with the three papers first and the leather last to guarantee that a book is crafted.
Paper can be found in the overworld in chests and can also be crafted with three sugar cane items. Meanwhile, you can farm leather by slaying items like cows or mules.
Depending on what you're trying to craft, it'll be helpful to have as many books on you as you think you'll need. Considering how useful they can be toward enhancing your items and armor, you can never have too many books on hand for your purposes.
If you happen to be low on your book-making materials, crafting isn't the only way to obtain them. Books can be found in various chests throughout the world of Minecraft. Chests in the Village areas will typically only yield one book at a time. Even then, there's only about a 12 to 14 percent chance that these chests will have one.
You'll have better luck finding books in the Ancient City, Shipwreck, or Stronghold areas.
Stronghold chests can hold as many as three chests among its loot, with a handsome 89.2 percent chance of gaining them. Shipwreck chests can have up to five books and Ancient City chests can yield as many as 10 books at once.
Minecraft is available on all major gaming platforms.