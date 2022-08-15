Want to Make a Book in 'Minecraft'? Here's What You Need to Know

In order to craft a book, you'll need four materials. Place three pieces of paper and one piece of leather on your crafting table. Do this, and you'll have one book ready to be used. DigMinecraft advises that the materials be placed with the three papers first and the leather last to guarantee that a book is crafted.

Paper can be found in the overworld in chests and can also be crafted with three sugar cane items. Meanwhile, you can farm leather by slaying items like cows or mules.