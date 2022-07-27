Concrete Is One of the Most Versatile Building Materials in ‘Minecraft'

While there are tons of fun things to do in Minecraft, like beefing up your weapons, raising animals, and even enabling cheats and wreaking all kinds of chaos, the heart of the title is arguably in its building. Heck, it's listed right in the title. "Crafting" the materials for building cool structures is a process in itself, and one of the most multifaceted composites in the game is concrete. Here's how to make it.