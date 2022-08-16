You Can Make Balloons With Latex in a Certain Version of 'Minecraft'
There's truly no shortage of ways to get creative in Minecraft. While there are plenty of items you can craft based on the materials and suggestions given by the game, players have continuously found new and creative ways to use the block in different ways. For example, using some sticky pistons and blocks of slime, you can make a flying machine to transport you or different materials around your world.
If you're using the right edition of Minecraft, you can even make certain chemical compounds, like latex. Keep reading to learn how to make latex.
Is it possible to make latex in 'Minecraft'?
There are many different versions of Minecraft available to play, depending on what console you're accessing the game from, but unfortunately, there's only one version of the game that allows you to make latex.
To create this material, you'll need to play the Education Edition of Minecraft, which is only available on PC, iPad, Chrome OS, and some Mac operating systems. Based on the Bedrock edition of Minecraft, the Education Edition is made to be used in classrooms and teach students subjects like engineering, history, and other visual arts.
At this time, it isn't possible to make latex or any latex-based items in either the Bedrock or Java editions of Minecraft.
Here's what you'll need to make latex in 'Minecraft.'
The reason players need to use the Education Edition of Minecraft if they want to make latex is they'll need the compound creator, which isn't available to players in any other version of the game. The compound creator allows you to combine different chemical elements to create items exclusive to the Education Edition — which also means you'll be able to make certain items not found in your traditional Minecraft world.
To make latex specifically, you'll want to combine five carbons and eight hydrogens, which is the chemical makeup of latex traditionally. As you are encouraged to stack items in the compound creator to make these new elements, you'll want to place a stack of five carbons next to a stack of eight hydrogens. Craft as many pieces of latex as you want to make the items you desire.
What can you make with latex in 'Minecraft'?
Unfortunately, there isn't a lot that you can do with latex once it's made in the Education Edition of Minecraft, though you can make different colored balloons with it.
To make a balloon, you'll want six pieces of latex, one helium, one lead, and one color dye of your choice, depending on what color you want the balloon to be.
In your crafting table, place the six latex pieces in the spaces to the left and the right of the nine-by-nine grid. Place the lead in the bottom middle square, the helium in the middle square, and the dye of choice in the upper middle square. Once you've done this, you should have made a balloon.
Once it's crafted, you can place a balloon on a fence or on an animal (though not on the animals that can be domesticated as pets). The balloon will stay on the fence as long as it doesn't break, in which case it will float away into the sky. With some animals, like chickens, if you place a balloon on them they will float into the sky.