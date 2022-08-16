You Can Make Balloons With Latex in a Certain Version of 'Minecraft'

To create this material, you'll need to play the Education Edition of Minecraft, which is only available on PC, iPad, Chrome OS, and some Mac operating systems. Based on the Bedrock edition of Minecraft, the Education Edition is made to be used in classrooms and teach students subjects like engineering, history, and other visual arts.

At this time, it isn't possible to make latex or any latex-based items in either the Bedrock or Java editions of Minecraft.