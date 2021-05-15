Here's How to Make TikTok Group Chats — but Don't Worry if You Don't Have It Yet

For what seems like forever, TikTok users have asked for a group chat feature (as in, being able to send a video to more than just one person). "TikTok needs a group chat option," one person recently tweeted. Another wrote, "TikTok really needs group chats bc I swear me and my friends are just sending each other all the same TikToks back and forth."

Luckily, it looks like TikTok has been listening, because that feature started rolling out in May 2021. On May 14, TikTok users started to report being able to use the TikTok group chat feature. Here's how to use it.

Here's how to make TikTok group chats.

While the feature doesn't seem to be available for everyone just yet, it sounds like TikTok will be rolling out the group chat feature soon enough. The steps to create a group chat on TikTok are fairly simple. First, you find the video you want to share. Next, you'd tap the arrow on the right. Then, select the user profiles of the people you want to send the video to. There will be a box that says "create group chat with friends," which you'd tap and then select "send."

There's also another way to engage in TikTok group chats. You can do this through your inbox. Go to the inbox on the bottom bar and then start a direct message with someone else you'd want to be in your group chat. Once you're on the chat screen, you'd tap the three dots on the right hand corner. There will be an option that says "create group chat." The only catch? Some Twitter users are saying the feature doesn't actually work yet.

Source: Twitter

TikTok has been introducing more and more features to the platform, which isn't super surprising, considering it's the most-downloaded app in 2021. It's also considered the most popular social media platform by many, so of course its features will keep expanding. Late in March 2021, TikTok introduced Playlists, which lets creators group and curate their videos to create "playlists" (similar to Facebook).

According to socialmediatoday.com, "The process is fairly straightforward — you tap on the 'Sort videos into playlists' prompt above the video display on your profile, name your playlist, then select the videos you want to add to it. Once saved, that playlist is then made available on your profile for visitors to check out."

TikTok will also be releasing a shopping feature, reports say. Soon, creators will be able to sell their products directly to users in a more streamlined experience. It makes sense that TikTok wants to compete with Facebook and Instagram by exploring e-commerce, so we likely won't have to wait long until we can directly shop the skincare brand Charli D'Amelio is using. According to a recent survey, 49 percent of TikTok users have bought a product on the platform after watching ads.

Source: Twitter