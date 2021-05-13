TikTok's How Deep Is Your Love Challenge Has Come Alive Once Again for Creators

With a platform like TikTok , the possibilities are truly endless when it comes to content creation ideas. Users are able to participate in a variety of trends and challenges, or they can simply resist the bandwagon and create their own video concepts. Part of what makes the platform so great is the ability to use various types of audio — from popular music to funny audio clips.

The latest TikTok challenge that has grabbed the attention of creators revolves around the Calvin Harris and Disciples song "How Deep Is Your Love."

What exactly does the How Deep Is Your Love Challenge entail? Read on to learn more.