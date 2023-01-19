Home > Gaming > Fortnite Source: Epic Games How to Mark Enemies in 'Fortnite' – Every Method Available in Chapter 4 By Jon Bitner Jan. 19 2023, Published 3:53 p.m. ET

If you want to earn a Victory Royale in Fortnite, you’ll need to keep tabs on the 99 other players roaming the map. That’s no small task, but a useful feature known as “marking” can help you monitor nearby foes and earn a spot in the final circle. Once an enemy is marked, you’ll be able to track their movements for a short period of time – giving you powerful info that can help you survive. Whether you’re working on a weekly challenge or just want to keep a close eye on the competition, here’s how to mark enemies in Fortnite.

Article continues below advertisement

How to mark enemies in 'Fortnite'.

There are several ways to mark enemies in Fortnite during Chapter 4. The simplest way is to use the “Place Marker” button when looking at an enemy to ping their location. This is often the best way to mark players at the start of a match and alert your teammates to what’s happening in the surrounding areas.

Source: Epic Games

Article continues below advertisement

One of the newest ways to mark enemies is with the Falcon Scout. This device allows you to fly a surveillance drone high up into the sky and mark any enemies you encounter. It can be found throughout the map and is arguably the best way to mark enemies in Fortnite.

Other ways to mark enemies include taking over Capture Points or using Augments. Some Augments may allow you to mark enemies after hitting them with your weapon, while others might mark enemies when a new circle is announced. Consider unlocking these whenever possible, and few things in Fortnite are as valuable as knowing the enemy’s position.

Article continues below advertisement

New Falcon Scout In Fortnite pic.twitter.com/dJIzejYQrR — VALtheVAL (@valthevalYT) January 18, 2023

What to know about marking enemies with the Falcon Scout.

The Falcon Scout is one of the newest additions to Fortnite, and as such, players are still figuring out how to best use the gadget. However, coming to grips with the basics are simple. First, you’ll want to make sure you’re in a good hiding spot before deploying the item. You’re essentially a sitting duck when flying the Falcon Scout – so if an enemy sneaks by your drone, you could easily be eliminated from the match.

Article continues below advertisement

After finding a good hiding spot and launching the Falcon Scout, you’ll have a few skills available to you. The most useful action is “Scan for Enemies,” which will mark anyone in the vicinity. You can also ping locations and place markers. The Falcon Scout can even open chests or move downed teammates. This makes it a great way to explore your surroundings without having to put yourself in harm’s way.

Scout ahead to victory!



Find and deploy the new Falcon Scout item to pick up loot, send a ping, and caw out a radius that marks opponents from a distance. pic.twitter.com/1eVP8J4dG4 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 18, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

If enemies begin shooting at the Falcon Scout, you can temporarily boost your speed to flee to safety. It can’t take a whole lot of damage before going down, so try to be as cautious as possible while in flight. Ideally, you can launch the drone, mark a few enemies, then jump back to your main character and hunt down your targets.