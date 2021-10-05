Instagram Gives Users a Variety of Options to Take Control of Your Comments Section

Now that Instagram is back online after it (and most of Facebook's other servers) went down, users are flocking back to the site in spades. The popular social media app has become a staple in many people's everyday — though not everyone completely understands how to use the site.

With all of the changes Instagram has been implementing, some new features can be confusing, like pinning comments on your posts. Here's how to do that (and much more) in your comments section.