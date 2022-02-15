Quordle Is Like Playing Four Games of Wordle at Once and Yes, We’ve Officially Lost Our Minds

Please send help. I just (barely) completed my first game of Quordle, and while I got the words (yes, words and not word) correct, I am in dire need of a nap, a hug, and perhaps some multivitamins to prep my brain for tomorrow's game.

While Quordle is not at all associated with The New York Times' Wordle, the rules are pretty much the same. You play by trying to guess a five-letter word. Except the catch is that after you solve that word, you must then solve three more words to finish the game.