Quordle
Source: Quordle

Quordle Is Like Playing Four Games of Wordle at Once and Yes, We’ve Officially Lost Our Minds

By

Feb. 15 2022, Published 5:03 p.m. ET

Please send help. I just (barely) completed my first game of Quordle, and while I got the words (yes, words and not word) correct, I am in dire need of a nap, a hug, and perhaps some multivitamins to prep my brain for tomorrow's game.

While Quordle is not at all associated with The New York Times' Wordle, the rules are pretty much the same. You play by trying to guess a five-letter word. Except the catch is that after you solve that word, you must then solve three more words to finish the game.

Yup, it's a handful. Quordle is basically Wordle but quadrupled.

So, thinking about playing? Bless your heart! Keep scrolling to learn everything there is to know about Quordle.

Quordle score
Source: Quordle
Quordle is like playing four games of Wordle at once.

Since Wordle came out, there have been a handful of knockoffs. For instance, there's Squabble, which is like a multiplayer version of Wordle. There's also Dordle, which is a Wordle imitation that prompts players to solve two words at once.

And now there's Quordle, a Wordle-like game where you must solve four words at once.

Trying to fathom how that would even work? Take your time. It's not every day that you're asked to do four times the amount of work that you're used to!

But for those hoping to take a stab at it, it works like this.

You're given four Wordle-like games to play at once. Just as in Wordle, you'll have to guess the mystery five-letter word for each of these games. And as you'll see on your screen, you will have four game boards to work on. In total, you will be given nine tries to guess all four words.

But get this: Every word you guess counts for all four boards.

Yeah, it's a lot to unpack! Let's break this down.

Picture yourself trying to guess the word in the first game. On your first guest, a few letters turn green and yellow. Then after three guesses, you finally solved the first word and puzzle. Yay!

Now you can move on to the other games and work on those. But remember, there are nine lines in each game — and now you're down to six because it took you three tries to guess the first word.

These guesses will now carry over to the other games — which is good and bad. It's bad because you're trying to guess four different words and you probably weren't even looking at the second, third, or fourth game when you worked on the first. But it's good because there's a chance that you automatically will have some yellow and/or green letters in the rest of your games.

Basically, as you play one game, you're making a dent in the other three games. You have nine tries to solve all four words.

Sharing Quordle scores is a little bit tricky.

Just like Wordle, you'll be able to share your score when you're done. In fact, folks have already been sharing their Quordle scores on Twitter.

However, because Quordle contains four games with nine rows each (that's 144 boxes if you use all nine rows), scores might not be able to be fit on Twitter via the copy-and-paste option as it exceeds the platform's character limit.

Because of that, Quordle allows players to download their score as an image that they can share instead.

Quordle offers a "Daily Quordle," which is similar to the NYT's daily Wordle, except there are four words to guess in this puzzle. So after playing Wordle for the day, you can try and tackle that day's Quordle. But unlike Wordle, there's an option to keep playing more Quordle puzzles.

Thinking of giving it a go? We strongly suggest playing a practice round before you attempt the daily puzzle. Good luck!

