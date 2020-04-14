Get Ready for All-New Strategic Action by Preloading 'Gears Tactics'

Gears of War fans, there's a whole new Gears story you can embark on near the end of this month. You probably already know what we're talking about: Gears Tactics, Splash Damage and The Coalition's jointly-developed new strategy game, Gears Tactics . It's a spin-off to the Gears of War series (which spans five numbered entries and additional side stories) and it's a prequel to the first game. It's headed to PC and Xbox One, and it's almost time to jump right in and get some battles brewing.

In fact, right now you can go ahead and get an early start in the game and get ready to start your campaign ASAP with the option to preload. That means that, when the game releases on April 28 (at the end of this month), you don't have to wait for the game to download and install. You can go ahead and play the game whenever you're ready, and that means less time sitting around and waiting. But how do you go about doing that, exactly? That's why we're here, so be sure to read on for instructions.