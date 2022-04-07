Autosave Will Keep Your Progress in 'Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga'

The new Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga lets fans of the franchise play through all nine chapters in the Star Wars storyline (starting with any trilogy they want to) with a cast of Lego replicas of so many of the original characters. Players can even play through the game as one of hundreds of different playable characters.

With so much to explore, you'll of course want to save your progress frequently so you can see everything the game has to offer, but how do you save in The Skywalker Saga?