'Palia' Is the First Cozy MMO — Here's How to Sign Up for its Beta 'Palia' is one of the only cozy MMOs, and those looking to partake in the open or closed beta will want to sign up. Here's how to start your journey. By Sara Belcher Jul. 11 2023, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Since the pandemic, cozy gamers have thrived with a whole host of new titles to try and explore. There are now countless farm simulators and relaxing puzzle games to keep you entertained for hours — but Palia from Singularity 6 will be one of the first MMOs intended specifically for cozy gamers. Palia features an entirely original world and lore, offering scenic locations, unique NPCs to befriend (and romance), and countless ways to customize your in-game home.

“We designed Palia to challenge genre conventions and bring people together in a cozy MMO where they can forge new friendships, and we’re thrilled to finally welcome new players to create the coziest versions of themselves,” said Aidan Karabaich, co-founder and game director at Singularity 6. “We’ve worked hard to create an experience that feels like a relaxing home away from home, and we view our Beta phase as the next step in a continuous journey to expand and improve the game alongside our players.”

Source: Singularity 6

Palia will enter a closed beta on Aug. 2, and an open beta on Aug. 10. If you want to get an early start on the cozy MMO, you'll want to sign up for the beta. Here's everything you know to make sure you're ready to build your home in beautiful Palia.

How to sign up for 'Palia' beta.

If you want to get a head start on building your home in Palia, you'll want to sign up for the game's beta as soon as possible. Thankfully, registration is officially open. To sign up for the beta, you'll want to head over to Palia.com and fill out the appropriate forms. Once the beta is open to players, you'll be able to create your account and log in to begin your journey. Upon launch, Palia will be available in North American and Western European regions, with more to come in future updates.