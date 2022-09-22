How to Successfully Slide Kick in 'Fortnite'

Thankfully, doing a slide kick successfully isn't that difficult, especially if you've already mastered the art of sliding. All you have to do is slide regularly, and so long as you make contact with another object at the end of your slide, you'll automatically perform a kick.

Unfortunately, if you haven't figured out how to slide yet, this will be where you need to get good at it if you want to complete the various challenges that require you to successfully slide kick.