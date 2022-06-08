You'll Need to Find This Biome to Spawn the Warden in 'Minecraft'

Now that the 1.19 update has finally hit Minecraft, players have new animals, biomes, mobs, and more to keep themselves entertained in the popular sandbox game. The Wild update is one of the bigger content updates to come to the game in recent years.

Thanks to this update, the Warden is now currently one of the most powerful mobs in Minecraft, but unlike the Creepers or Skeletons, the Warden is a bit more difficult to spawn in the wild. So how do you spawn one?