Don't Have Cable? There Are Still Plenty of Ways to Stream Super Bowl LVI

NBC has become the go-to destination for sports in 2022 — as the network has the coverage rights to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, and it's the destination for Super Bowl LVI.

The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off in the 56th championship game on Feb. 13, and while the outcome is fully unpredictable, it may be time for you to start making your plans to figure out how to watch the game.