This function has been available since 2021, according to HITC, but it wasn’t available to everyone. Now, the feature will be at everyone’s disposal as it continues to roll out.

To kick things off, tap your Profile on bottom right. Next, turn your attention to the top right — you should see an eyeball symbol there, next to the three-line menu. Tap the eye symbol. Now, you should see the option to turn on your profile views.