According to Nerdschalk, you’ll want to kick things off by starting with the draft on your profile. Then select the “back” option to open up your editor.

Next, select the “effects” option on the bottom panel. Now, you’ll be able to undo the filters and all the effects that you have added. Keep in mind, the editor does not give users a choice on which filters to remove. However, the “undo” button removes filters in the reverse order they were added.