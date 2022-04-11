At this point, it's no surprise that another conspiracy is making the rounds on TikTok — it seems like there's a new one at least once a week. This time, there's a video (which has gotten over seven million views in just one day) making viewers question the possibility of a mermaid in Ukunda, a town in Kenya. But is it true?So, is there a mermaid in Ukunda, Kenya?Whether or not there's actually a mermaid in Kenya, or anywhere at all, is still up for debate. However, in April 2022, a TikTok user named Skinfluence By MSK posted a video they had been tagged in, giving their commentary about this possibility.In the video the creator was tagged in, a "creature" of some kind had washed up on a Kenyan beach. In the clip, you can see a crowd of people surrounding what looks to be the bottom half of a huge fish. But toward the end, you can see the upper half of what looks like a person. The eyes are closed and their arms are spread out.Although some people can at least believe the idea of mermaids existing, there are people in the comments of the video doubting if this video is real. One person pointed out that there's no visible webbing on the fingers, and no gills either. Another said that that it looks like this mermaid is wearing an ombré wig.As of now, nothing about the video has been confirmed or denied, but Skinfluence By MSK said that the Kenyan government is trying to suppress the video and that people in the area are saying that it's real.Could the video be fake?The same day that the first video was posted, Skinfluence By MSK posted a duet of what looks to be another video of the same mermaid. Here, we can see the arms of the body move along with the fins, and it's now laying in a pool of blood. In the comments section of this video, viewers still aren't convinced that what they are looking at is a real mermaid.In one comment, a user points out that they can hear gagging. To them and others, it looks like a child in a huge fish's mouth. Some comments point out that they see a fish's head around a person's waist and all this is a video of is an unfortunate accident where a child was almost eaten alive.\n\nSo, was there a mermaid found in Kenya? Probably not.