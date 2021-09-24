Stop Your Instagram Posts From Automatically Sharing on Facebook With These Steps

After Facebook purchased Instagram in 2012, the two well-known social media sites have continuously become more closely linked together — with both benefits and downsides for users. While it can be easier to log in to both sites since the information is saved across platforms, there are also some annoying downsides to having the two accounts connected.

For example, many users are annoyed by the connecting accounts, as it automatically shares the posts you make across the platforms. Your Instagram stories are automatically uploaded as Facebook stories, even if you aren't connected with the same users on both platforms. Instagram posts are also automatically shared to your Facebook feed and, while convenient, may not be exactly what you need.

For whatever reason, if you want your Facebook unlinked from your Instagram account, here's how to do it.