How to Use Bluesky Starter Packs to Enhance Your Social Media Experience

By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 16 2024, 9:50 a.m. ET

Bluesky has been making waves as a rising social media platform, offering users a fresh and decentralized way to connect. In June 2024, the platform introduced a new feature called starter packs. This new feature is designed to make the onboarding experience more personalized and engaging. While starter packs certainly sound intriguing, users still have questions. What exactly are starter packs and what do you use them for?

Whether you are new to Bluesky or just looking to get the most out of the experience, understanding how to use Bluesky starter packs is important. As the name suggests, it is a feature that enhances your first experience with this social media platform. It does this by curating your experience and delivering content tailored to your specific interests. So, how do these starter packs work? Keep reading as we break down the details.

How to use Bluesky starter packs?

Bluesky starter packs, introduced in June 2024, are a feature designed to make the platform more user-friendly. They do this by helping users discover accounts and content they are interested in seeing.

Unlike platforms like Facebook, Bluesky doesn’t operate on a viral content model where users see posts regardless of their preferences. Instead, starter packs offer an experience focused entirely on your interests, ensuring you won’t waste time scrolling through content that doesn’t matter to you. Whether you’re new to Bluesky or simply want to enhance your experience, starter packs are a simple way to curate your feed and connect with the right communities.

To use a starter pack, start by receiving a shared link or QR code. For example, here is a starter pack for those interested in science or one for people looking to catch up with viral content. If you’re not already a Bluesky user, the link will guide you through the sign-up process. After you finish the onboarding process, it will automatically connect you to accounts and custom feeds included in the starter pack you selected. If you already have an account, just click on the shared link or QR code. The suggested accounts and feeds in the starter pack will instantly add to your profile.

Creating a starter pack with Bluesky is also easy.

If you’d like to create your own starter pack, the process is straightforward. Navigate to your profile on Bluesky and click on the “Starter Packs” tab. From there, you can create a custom pack by adding up to 150 accounts and three custom feeds. You’ll also have the option to give your pack a name and description that reflect its theme or purpose. Once it’s ready, Bluesky generates a unique link and QR code for your starter pack. This makes it easy for you to share it with your friends.

Starter packs are the key to personalizing your experience.

Bluesky starter packs are an innovative way for both new users or someone looking to expand their network to make the most out of their time on the platform. By understanding how they work, you can easily discover content, connect with like-minded individuals, and create content that gets put in front of people who actually want to see it.