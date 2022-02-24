Confused About Hopper's Carrot Cash System? You're Not Alone

My motto in life? If it’s too good to be true, it probably is. Years of being naive and falling for scams (as well as a few questionable men) have molded me into a glass-half-empty type of gal.

So whenever I see an unusually good deal or promotion, I proceed with caution. I prepare myself for the worst. I put my reading glasses on and examine all the fine print to look for the part where they get you, the part where you realize the deal you've been offered is just a big waste of your precious time.