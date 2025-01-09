Here's How to View That Coveted Letterboxd Wrapped and Share Your Movie Year in Review It's time to get your Letterboxd Wrapped, and start putting your ducks in a row for next year's. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 9 2025, 9:11 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @letterboxd

2024 has come to a close and 2025 is in full swing. People closed out the year by sharing their wrapped stories from a variety of social media apps, including YouTube, Spotify, and others.

Article continues below advertisement

There's one social media platform that is lagging a little behind the others: Letterboxd. Here's how to view your 2024 Letterboxd Wrapped and how you can ensure that you get a thorough and fun-to-share Wrapped for all your 2025 viewing.

Article continues below advertisement

This is how to view your Letterboxd Wrapped.

Letterboxd is known to release their Wrapped a little bit behind the times. After the year ends, there's always a little wait before users get to look back on their previous year's activities. The company took to social media to drop a cryptic announcement that on Jan. 8, 2025, users would be getting a "present." Many assumed this meant that Wrapped would drop.

In order to ensure you get Wrapped, you need to first make sure that the app has your appropriate e-mail address because that's where it will be delivered. Additionally, there are a few things you can do to make sure that next year's Wrapped has all your relevant information compiled. First, make sure that you're not just marking movies as "watched." They need to be logged and reviewed so they can be entered into your diary and added to the Wrapped data.

Article continues below advertisement

You will also need to have "logged" at least 10 movies to trigger the Wrapped compilations. So make sure you're digging in deep and getting those movie-watching numbers above 10, at least. Then, opt-in to the Call Sheet e-mails under notifications, and boom. Your Wrapped e-mail will appear. If you've missed your chance for 2024, this is the perfect time to get it all going so next year is full of information.

Article continues below advertisement

That Letterboxd buzz about TV shows just won't expire.

While Letterboxd's announcement about the Wrapped e-mails incoming seemed fairly self-explanatory, it ignited anew a conversation among Letterboxd users that just won't die.

That conversation being, of course, that someday Letterboxd will begin to incorporate television series into their system for people to watch and review.

Article continues below advertisement

On one TikTok video discussing the possibility of Letterboxd incorporating TV series, one user commented, "I hope [the announcement] is TV shows!" Immediately, another user wrote, "I HOPE IT'S NOT TV SHOWS!" And the duality among users continued, with people falling on either side of the debate as they bandied back and forth the pros and cons of allowing shows onto the platform.

Article continues below advertisement

One user pointed out that adding a system to incorporate television shows would be difficult, so it's not likely to be something they can do easily or soon.