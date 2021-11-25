Here's How You Can Watch 'Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles' Now

Here's How You Can Watch 'Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles' NowBy Stephanie Harper
Nov. 25 2021, Published 2:13 p.m. ET
Based on the brand new trailer for Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, viewers are in for a great show. There’s going to be so much drama, a lot of controversies, and plenty of unforgettable moments. Seven of the original cast members coming from Real Life: Lost Angeles have chosen to return for this series.
They're reuniting in the same Venice Beach house where they met for the first time in order to reflect on how being on the show changed their lives. Seeing some of the familiar faces viewers grew to know and love is what makes this series so much more enjoyable. Their first time getting in front of the camera was a game-changer. Here’s how you can stream the show now if you’re interested in watching it.
Here's how to watch 'Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles.'
Viewers who are interested in watching Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles must have Paramount Plus in order to stream the show. Every Wednesday, new episodes of the show will be added to Paramount Plus for viewers to enjoy. Something that Paramount Plus offers in order to attract new customers is a month of free service for anyone who chooses to sign up now.
Their choice to offer a full month of free service to new customers is a great way to get people hooked! Students also receive a 25 percent discount with proof of academic enrollment. It’s possible to watch episodes of Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles without paying a dime for at least four weeks.
Is the show available for streaming on any other platform?
Those who have Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Disney Plus subscriptions are out of luck when it comes to streaming episodes of Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles. Unfortunately, this show isn’t available on any other networks just yet – and it’s unclear if it will ever become available on these other platforms at all.
What is 'Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles' about?
There’s a reason so many people are curious to figure out how they’ll be able to stream the Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles. It’s because a lot of the subject matter covered in the show is super engaging. One of the things being discussed is the importance of consent. Examining what consent truly means and how it impacts individuals in today’s society is beyond important.
In fact, during the summer of 1993, David Edwards tried to pull the covers off Tami Roman on an episode of Real World: Lost Angeles. Although the incident started off as nothing more than innocent teasing, it ended up turning into something a lot more serious. She desperately tried to keep herself covered while he aggressively continued trying to expose her nude body.
One of the other roommates in the house named Beth Stolarczyk ended up having to intervene in the situation. The incident led to David exiting the show early and to this day, people are still discussing how dramatic that singular episode was. This subject, as well as several other hot-button topics, will be covered in Real World Homecoming. Los Angeles.