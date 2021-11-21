There have also been new categories introduced this year, including Favorite Trending Song, which honors songs that have gone viral on TikTok, Favorite Gospel Artist, and Favorite Latin Duo or Group. Adding more categories gives more opportunities for underrated artists to shine, and fans couldn't be happier that the American Music Awards are expanding with the times.

You can watch the AMAs ceremony live on ABC on Nov. 21, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET.