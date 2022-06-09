The LIV Golf Inaugural Tournament Has Arrived — How Can Fans Watch It?
It looks like the PGA Tour has some competition these days.
On June 9, the first-ever LIV Golf tournament kicked off at Centurion Club near London, England. Some of the sport's biggest names are participating in the inaugural event, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, and Kevin Na.
If you're interested in seeing the LIV Golf tournament, stick around as we provide information on how to watch! Plus, keep reading for everything you need to know about the 12 teams competing.
Here's how to watch the LIV golf tournament.
The tournament commenced at 9 a.m. EST on June 9, and the LIV Golf tour has provided complete live coverage for its historic debut. According to its official website, fans can view the event on LIVGolf.com, YouTube, and Facebook.
Another option is DAZN, a global over-the-top sports subscription video streaming service. Unfortunately, the service does not offer a free trial, and it costs a whopping $19.99 a month. So, we suggest sticking with the previous alternatives!
Additionally, the website states that "broadcasts will also be aired live on a global roster of leading premium and free-to-air broadcasters providing coverage in over 150 territories around the world."
What are the teams for LIV Golf tournament?
On June 7, the LIV Golf officially announced its 12 teams on social media. Here are the teams:
4 ACES GC: Dustin Johnson (C), Shaun Norris, Oliver Bekker, Kevin Yuan
HY FLYERS GC: Phil Mickelson (C), Justin Harding, TK Chantananuwat, Chase Koepka
PUNCH GC: Wade Ormsby (C), Matt Jones, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Blake Windred
CLEEKS GC: Martin Kaymer (C), Pablo Larrazabal, JC Ritchie, Ian Snyman
IRON HEADS GC: Kevin Na (C), Sadom Kaewkanjana, Hideto Tanihara, Viraj Madappa
SMASH GC: Sihwan Kim (C), Scott Vincent, Jinichiro Kozuma, Itthipat Buranatanyarat
CRUSHERS GC: Peter Uihlein (C), Richard Bland, Phachara Khongwatmai, Travis Smyth
MAJESTICKS GC: Ian Poulter (C), Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield, Laurie Canter
STINGER GC: Louis Oosthuizen (C), Hennie du Plessis, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace
FIREBALLS GC: Sergio Garcia (C), David Puig, James Piot, Jediah Morgan
NIBLICKS GC: Graeme McDowell (C), Bernd Wiesberger, Turk Pettit, Oliver Fisher
TORQUE GC: Talor Gooch (C), Hudson Swafford, Adrian Otaegui, Andy Ogletree