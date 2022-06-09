Distractify
The LIV Golf Inaugural Tournament Has Arrived — How Can Fans Watch It?

It looks like the PGA Tour has some competition these days.

On June 9, the first-ever LIV Golf tournament kicked off at Centurion Club near London, England. Some of the sport's biggest names are participating in the inaugural event, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, and Kevin Na.

If you're interested in seeing the LIV Golf tournament, stick around as we provide information on how to watch! Plus, keep reading for everything you need to know about the 12 teams competing.

Brunello Cucinelli Golf Cup May 2022.
Source: Getty Images
Here's how to watch the LIV golf tournament.

The tournament commenced at 9 a.m. EST on June 9, and the LIV Golf tour has provided complete live coverage for its historic debut. According to its official website, fans can view the event on LIVGolf.com, YouTube, and Facebook.

Another option is DAZN, a global over-the-top sports subscription video streaming service. Unfortunately, the service does not offer a free trial, and it costs a whopping $19.99 a month. So, we suggest sticking with the previous alternatives!

Additionally, the website states that "broadcasts will also be aired live on a global roster of leading premium and free-to-air broadcasters providing coverage in over 150 territories around the world."

What are the teams for LIV Golf tournament?

On June 7, the LIV Golf officially announced its 12 teams on social media. Here are the teams:

4 ACES GC: Dustin Johnson (C), Shaun Norris, Oliver Bekker, Kevin Yuan

HY FLYERS GC: Phil Mickelson (C), Justin Harding, TK Chantananuwat, Chase Koepka

PUNCH GC: Wade Ormsby (C), Matt Jones, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Blake Windred

CLEEKS GC: Martin Kaymer (C), Pablo Larrazabal, JC Ritchie, Ian Snyman

IRON HEADS GC: Kevin Na (C), Sadom Kaewkanjana, Hideto Tanihara, Viraj Madappa

SMASH GC: Sihwan Kim (C), Scott Vincent, Jinichiro Kozuma, Itthipat Buranatanyarat

CRUSHERS GC: Peter Uihlein (C), Richard Bland, Phachara Khongwatmai, Travis Smyth

MAJESTICKS GC: Ian Poulter (C), Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield, Laurie Canter

STINGER GC: Louis Oosthuizen (C), Hennie du Plessis, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace

FIREBALLS GC: Sergio Garcia (C), David Puig, James Piot, Jediah Morgan

NIBLICKS GC: Graeme McDowell (C), Bernd Wiesberger, Turk Pettit, Oliver Fisher

TORQUE GC: Talor Gooch (C), Hudson Swafford, Adrian Otaegui, Andy Ogletree

