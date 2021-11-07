'Yellowstone' Season 4 Is Finally Here, and Fans Are Desperate to Know How to Watch

'Yellowstone' Season 4 Is Finally Here, and Fans Are Desperate to Know How to WatchBy Anna Garrison
Nov. 7 2021, Published 11:40 a.m. ET
It's here! It's finally here!
Season 4 of the beloved Paramount series Yellowstone has finally returned, and fans couldn't be more excited about what's yet to come. However, many fans are finding it difficult to watch the new season and are curious how to get caught up on the action and excitement. For those in need, here's how to watch Yellowstone Season 4 and the number of episodes fans can expect this season.
Here's how to watch 'Yellowstone' Season 4.
With so many movies and television shows doing hybrid releases, it can be difficult to figure out where and when certain shows are available. Thankfully, the Paramount Network is keeping it simple for Yellowstone fans.
The two-hour Season 4 premiere of Yellowstone will air exclusively on Paramount Network on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, from 8 p.m. ET to 10:21 p.m. ET. The premiere will be re-run beginning at 10:21 p.m. and continuing until 12:42 a.m. ET the same evening. For those who do not have Paramount Network via their cable subscription, things get a little tricky when it comes to watching Season 4 of Yellowstone.
Currently, Paramount+ and Peacock do not offer episodes of Season 4 for streaming. Both platforms will give fans access to Seasons 1-3, with potential for Season 4 for streaming after all the episodes have finished airing. Anyone who wants to watch Yellowstone Season 4 but lacks cable will have to do so via access to a Live TV service, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Philo, Sling, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV.
The singular exception to Season 4's live television airing requires a cable subscription. With a cable subscription, you can watch Yellowstone live in the Paramount Network app or on the Paramount Network website. Fans will have access to the episodes in the app only on the designated air dates — so be sure to ready yourselves on Sunday evenings!
How many episodes will 'Yellowstone' Season 4 have?
Much like previous seasons of the show, Yellowstone Season 4 will have ten hour-long episodes. However, those who have been looking for a double dose of Yellowstone-related content won't have to wait too long, as the prequel series Yellowstone: 1883 has cast its main characters and is gearing up for a Dec. 19, 2021 release date.
Yellowstone: 1883 will premiere exclusively on Paramount+. Per Deadline, the leading cast members include country music legends Faith Hill and Tim McGraw as James and Margaret Dutton, the respective patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family. Oscar-nominated actor Sam Elliott will co-star as Shea Brennan, "a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past."
While there is currently no word on how many episodes Yellowstone: 1883 will have, the show will likely follow its predecessors and air ten episodes. So, never fear, Yellowstone fans! It sounds like there's a double-dose of your favorite Western TV show coming this winter for a total of 20 episodes of content.
