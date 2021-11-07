'Yellowstone' Season 4 Is Finally Here, and Fans Are Desperate to Know How to Watch

Much like previous seasons of the show, Yellowstone Season 4 will have ten hour-long episodes. However, those who have been looking for a double dose of Yellowstone-related content won't have to wait too long, as the prequel series Yellowstone: 1883 has cast its main characters and is gearing up for a Dec. 19, 2021 release date.

Yellowstone: 1883 will premiere exclusively on Paramount+. Per Deadline , the leading cast members include country music legends Faith Hill and Tim McGraw as James and Margaret Dutton, the respective patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family. Oscar-nominated actor Sam Elliott will co-star as Shea Brennan, "a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past."

While there is currently no word on how many episodes Yellowstone: 1883 will have, the show will likely follow its predecessors and air ten episodes. So, never fear, Yellowstone fans! It sounds like there's a double-dose of your favorite Western TV show coming this winter for a total of 20 episodes of content.

Season 4 of Yellowstone airs live on Paramount Network on Nov. 7, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET.