We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Trending
featured-hrt-party-1582730070138.jpeg
Source: Twitter

Dad Throws Party for Trans Son Celebrating 1 Year of HRT Testosterone

By

Father of two, Dave Scott, recently threw a party for his 16-year-old trans son's one-year anniversary of starting to take testosterone, thereby cementing his spot on the Best Dad Ever list. He cheerily posted about the party on Twitter, where it went completely viral and garnered thousands of reactions from people who were so touched that the dad of a trans teenager was as supportive as he was. 

He explains that his son started HRT in February of 2019, so now, they're throwing a party for his one-year anniversary. "My kitchen is full of teens playing 'beer' pong and having mock-tails," Dave wrote, "and we've got the chocolate fountain going. It's a happy place." 