Dad Throws Party for Trans Son Celebrating 1 Year of HRT Testosterone

Dad Throws Party for Trans Son Celebrating 1 Year of HRT TestosteroneBy Robin Zlotnick
Father of two, Dave Scott, recently threw a party for his 16-year-old trans son's one-year anniversary of starting to take testosterone, thereby cementing his spot on the Best Dad Ever list. He cheerily posted about the party on Twitter, where it went completely viral and garnered thousands of reactions from people who were so touched that the dad of a trans teenager was as supportive as he was.
He explains that his son started HRT in February of 2019, so now, they're throwing a party for his one-year anniversary. "My kitchen is full of teens playing 'beer' pong and having mock-tails," Dave wrote, "and we've got the chocolate fountain going. It's a happy place."
In his Twitter bio, Dave describes himself as a "Proud Trans-parent Dad with 2 Great Boys." He seems to be a complete model parent and a staunch supporter of LGBTQ+ rights.
In his thread about the party, he posts a short video in which he commits a "possible food crime" by dunking a piece of onion under the chocolate fountain and then eating it. But shortly after that, he has some wise words of support for anyone who might be listening and need to hear them.
"Lots of love to everybody out there," he says. "Remember, you guys are valid no matter how you transition or what your journey entails. And sometimes, you can't transition, so stay safe everybody. Lots of love."
At the end of the night, Dave helped his son decorate cupcakes with the colors of the trans flag.
They snapped a picture together to share on Twitter.
Dave's thread now has over 12,000 retweets and over 200,000 likes. People were just so touched by how supportive he is of his trans child.
"God I could only DREAM of this level of love and support from my family when I realized I was non-binary. Bless your heart," one person wrote.
"My dad won't even let me start T, much less throw a party for me," another person responded. "You're literally the best. Keep doing what you're doing."
It's so true. Another person commented, "You have a beautiful family. We should all be so lucky to have a loving, supportive dad." Of course, you hope that Dave's son recognizes how much he's loved and supported, but that should also be the norm.
It's kind of bittersweet that we're shocked at the level of support that one trans kid is receiving from his parents. If every trans teen had a party to celebrate their one-year HRT anniversary, maybe we wouldn't be writing articles about them, but that would probably be a good thing.
Of course, there was some hate in the comments, HRT anniversary parties are still noteworthy, and trans people still face discrimination every day, which is why articles like this one still exist.
Luckily, the vast majority of people on Twitter were ecstatic to see the dad of a trans kid be so supportive. One commenter wrote, "Best trans-affirming dad!"
And to that, Dave replied, "Thanks. I'm certainly trying my best, and still learning. Boggles my mind how any parent could turn their back on their child. Especially since the science supports trans people and affirming them. Every parent needs to make the effort to learn and educated themselves."
Big ol' "Hear! Hear!" to that.
