The "Human Beings in a Mob" TikTok Trend Blends Favorite Characters and Kanye

The creators on TikTok are always finding new ways to utilize music in their videos, and the latest trend is no exception. Using lyrics from Kanye West and Jay-Z's song "No Church in the Wild," fans of popular television shows and movies have incorporated the music to highlight certain characters, films or television shows in a type of video known as a "fan edit."

What is the "human beings in a mob" TikTok trend? Here's everything you need to know.