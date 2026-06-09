Hunter Biden's Twitter Responses Consists of Him Mocking Himself and Throwing Shade "If I am anything, I am prolific." By Distractify Staff Updated June 9 2026, 1:15 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

American artist and businessman Hunter Biden is many things. Unfortunately, due to his checkered past and being the son of former President Joe Biden, he has found himself on the receiving end of criticism and jokes from conservatives and MAGA supporters. Between jokes about his substance issues and digs about his suspected tax evasion, folks have been relentless in their sentiments about the 56-year-old.

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Although some people find it hard to bounce back from a career-ending scandal(s), Hunter has been the type of man to chase resilience. Everyone loves a comeback story and someone who can be candid about their missteps, own them, and move forward. And judging by Hunter’s Twitter responses, he’s ready to rewrite the narrative and move on from the past.

Source: Mega

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Hunter Biden’s Twitter responses shine a light on him poking fun at himself.

Although former President Biden is not in the political eye anymore, Hunter has been busy making headlines due to his platform on X (formerly Twitter). In a slew of tweets, Hunter has not only mocked himself over past scandals, but has aimed at folks who disparaged his father.

In a series of posts, Hunter has criticized Stephen Miller, a former Trump staffer, joked about failing to pose nude for Playboy, and discussed his previous issues with drugs. However, one tweet that has grown legs is when he corrected a tweet made by a troll page, featuring an AI image of him with a crack pipe in his mouth.

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“I know this may sound petty, but I can’t stand it when people put Photoshop on a meth pipe in my mouth. A crack pipe doesn’t have that little bowl at the end. This is why we can’t trust AI. Please make the appropriate edit. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Hunter shared on X.

I know this may sound petty, but I can’t stand it when people put photoshop a meth pipe in my mouth. A crack pipe doesn’t have that little bowl at the end. This is why we can’t trust AI. Please make the appropriate edit. Thank you for your attention to this matter. — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) June 4, 2026

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Additionally, he also threw some shade at CNN’s Jake Tapper, who shared a negative review of former FLOTUS Jill Biden’s new memoir, “View From the East Wing.” Hunter also took the time to directly aim at folks who view his content on X as salacious or disrespectful. In fact, some alleged that Hunter wouldn;t be behind the page, but he revealed that he’s running the show.

“I don't know why any of you haters are surprised I'm the one actually engaging here,” Hunter said. “You're the ones who've obsessively pored over the 10,000 photos, the 30,000 text messages, and the 128,000 emails from my hacked iCloud and stolen devices.”

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So let me get this straight.



Jake Tapper is focused on attacking my Mom.



Jared and Ivanka are building a private island paradise on Albanian protected land.



Don Jr married the daughter of Epstein’s banker, and a startup his fund backs just got a record $620M Pentagon loan.… — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) June 3, 2026

Hunter Biden’s Twitter account is actively growing.