Jill Biden Is Not a Medical Doctor, but Did Donald Trump Jr. Know That?

Joe Biden and the Trump family certainly don't agree on much, but there was a time in American politics when some things mattered more. That doesn't appear to be the case, as several people aligned with Trump immediately made the story of Biden's cancer diagnosis into a political one.

One of the more heinous remarks came from Donald Trump Jr., who wrote “What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup???” on Truth Social. This remark led many to wonder whether Jill Biden is even that kind of doctor. Here's what we know.

Is Jill Biden a medical doctor?

Jill Biden has a doctoral degree in education and has been an educator for basically her entire life. So the short answer is no, she would not have the medical expertise necessary to diagnose prostate cancer in her husband or in anyone else. It's an important reminder for all of us that, even if you have a doctoral degree, it doesn't necessarily mean that you could get a job at a nearby hospital.

Donald Trump Jr. is apparently confused about Jill Biden.

Although he's unlikely to apologize, Donald Trump Jr. seems to have made his remark assuming that Jill Biden had the training necessary to diagnose her husband. Never mind the fact that doctors rarely do diagnostic work on their spouses, Don Jr. seems to have jumped straight from knowing that Jill is sometimes referred to as a doctor all the way to assuming that she must have known that her husband was sick and played a role in covering it up.

Of course, Don Jr.'s post was just one of many from the right that played into the notion that those around Biden were actively covering up his health in the final years of his presidency. While reporting suggests that there might be some truth to those suggestions, no one has reported that his cancer diagnosis was known months ago, and it's unclear why Biden would have waited until May to reveal it.

Jill Biden has a PhD in education. She's not a medical doctor.



But you don't have to be a medical doctor to diagnose Donald Trump Jr.



Jill Biden has a PhD in education. She's not a medical doctor.



But you don't have to be a medical doctor to diagnose Donald Trump Jr.



Terminally stupid and a vile human being.

It's also important to remember that, while Biden is clearly not in good health and probably couldn't have served a full second term, he did not ultimately run for reelection, and Donald Trump, who is only two years younger than Biden, is now the president, and will be older than Biden was when he leaves office.

What's more, it's exceptionally hard to trust the current president's health records because we don't know whether he is really being evaluated and whether he would allow anything negative about his health to reach the public. Melania Trump is not a doctor of any kind, so she is freed from the responsibility of having to diagnose her husband with any potential maladies.