Hunter Biden Addresses Selling His Paintings While Criticizing Washington Billionaires Hunter's net worth allegedly sits at -$17 million. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 3 2026, 12:46 p.m. ET Source: Mega

These days, social media is the place to be to figure out where some political figures stand, including their adult offspring. When Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, began posting on X (formerly Twitter), he left no stone unturned. He name-dropped multiple members of the Trump family and cited their wild spending habits, and then mentioned his artwork.

Article continues below advertisement

It's all a little unhinged for some, who, before May 2026, might have never seen many posts from Hunter. But his artwork and the selling of his paintings have been a topic of conversation in the zeitgeist for some time now. Some people have an issue with him using his name to sell the art, while others question how he has made so much money from paintings that might not be at a top-tier level quite yet.

Article continues below advertisement

Hunter Biden has paintings for sale.

In Hunter's X post, he called out Ivanka Trump and her husband for their plans to design a private island in the Mediterranean. He also wrote about a deal Eric Trump secured involving Israeli drones for more than $1 billion. Then there's Hunter, who has paintings for sale and who seems to believe that this does not compare to the spending of Donald Trump's adult children.

"So let me get this straight," Hunter wrote. "Jake Tapper is focused on attacking my Mom. Jared and Ivanka are building a private island paradise on Albanian protected land. Don Jr married the daughter of Epstein's banker, and a startup his fund backs just got a record $620M Pentagon loan. Eric is taking an Israeli drone company public for $1.5B in the middle of a war with Iran that nobody wanted. And I know: 'But what about your paintings, Hunter?' Please."

Article continues below advertisement

So let me get this straight.



Jake Tapper is focused on attacking my Mom.



Jared and Ivanka are building a private island paradise on Albanian protected land.



Don Jr married the daughter of Epstein’s banker, and a startup his fund backs just got a record $620M Pentagon loan.… — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) June 3, 2026

As of now, Hunter does indeed still have paintings for sale. His website has a ton of abstract paintings for sale, with some even being sold out. The cost of each one is not listed, however, so if you want a Hunter Biden original, you'll have to click on the "inquire" button for more information about how much the paintings cost.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2023, the Biden family was under scrutiny, per PBS, because of Hunter's painting sales. Per the outlet, Rep. James Comer called Hunter a "novice artist." There were allegations against Hunter about his numerous sales and how legitimate they were at the time.

During the time Hunter Biden was selling art while Joe Biden was in office (2021–2023), his paintings were listed as high as $500,000 and commonly sold in the $50,000 to $200,000 range, bringing in roughly $1.5 million from a small pool of buyers.



Now, under Donald Trump’s… pic.twitter.com/nqpUDgeA9m — Emily Saves America (@emilysavesusa) April 30, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

"Despite being a novice artist, Hunter Biden received exorbitant amounts of money selling his artwork, the buyers' identities remain unknown, and you appear to be the sole record keeper of these lucrative transactions," Comer said at the time in a letter to an art dealer.

Is Hunter Biden broke?