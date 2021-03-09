Supermodel Hunter McGrady and Her Husband Can Thank Snapchat for Their Love

Supermodel Hunter McGrady and Her Husband Can Thank Snapchat for Their LoveBy Megan Uy
Mar. 9 2021, Published 3:01 p.m. ET
It's not all the time that celebrities date other celebrities. There are many stars who have been in relationships with people who weren't exactly famous. Take supermodel Hunter McGrady. She not only dated someone who wasn't in the spotlight, but she also dated him after meeting via Snapchat. A true modern love story.
Fast forward to the present day, Hunter ended up marrying that special person and is expecting a baby with them too. So, you're probably wondering, who is this lucky individual? Well, let's go ahead and learn everything about Hunter's husband... shall we?
Who is Hunter McGrady's husband?
Hunter's boo's name is Brian Keys. We don't really know much about him because he's not very active on social media — with the exception of Snapchat, apparently. But we were able to track him down on LinkedIn. Per his account, it says that he graduated Hussian College — which is located in Philadelphia — after studying design and illustration in 1999 which could mean that he is in his early to mid 40s. Hunter is 27 years old at the moment, so there's probably a large age gap between the two.
Brian has held many art director roles throughout his career, but he currently is the Vice President/Creative Art Director for the BCB Group. BCB Group is an independent agency "that delivers the best in healthcare communications including medical and marketing consulting, promotional advertising, medical education, and digital strategy and execution," their LinkedIn page says.
They got married almost two years ago in Moorpark, Calif. where they not only recited vows to each other, but Hunter also said one to her future stepdaughter who was 8 years old at the time. Brian had a child in his previous marriage. Hunter has so much love for Brian's daughter and told People: "She’s just the most beautiful little girl. She’s so special, so gentle and so loving.”
And now, they have announced that they are going to be having a baby of their own! "We are so excited and thrilled to welcome this little baby into the world," Hunter said to People in an exclusive with them. She first revealed her pregnancy to the public via an Instagram post where it was captioned: "Of all the things I’ve done or created, you are by far the greatest. 👶🏼🕊 can’t wait to welcome you this summer."
Get a peek at the beautiful maternity photoshoot she did with photographer Jessica Elbar:
Hunter and Brian's love story starts with Snapchat.
The couple can thank social media for bringing them together. It all started with Brian because he was a fan of Hunter's before they had met each other and he was already following her on Snapchat by then too. He was crushing on her so hard that he made it his goal to go on a date with her whenever she made an appearance in New York City. He kept an eye on her location via her Snapchat posts.
It took a while for him to get this date with Hunter (months specifically), but it all ended up working out. “Not until six months after him following me and my antics [on Snapchat] did he see that I was in New York for a few days and so he snapped me something funny and asked me to drinks,” the Sports Illustrated model explained to PeopleStyle.
She still needed confirmation on what Brian looked like so she also asked him for his Facebook. Classic, and safe move. "I told him to add me on Facebook because let’s be real, I wanted to know what he looked like. He added me [and] my heart sunk. I thought he was so handsome,” she recalled.
And they lived happily ever after. He proposed to her in 2018 in Central Park during the holiday season of that year and the whole thing was gorgeous. Looks like everything is going well for them.