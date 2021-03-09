Supermodel Hunter McGrady and Her Husband Can Thank Snapchat for Their Love

It's not all the time that celebrities date other celebrities. There are many stars who have been in relationships with people who weren't exactly famous. Take supermodel Hunter McGrady . She not only dated someone who wasn't in the spotlight, but she also dated him after meeting via Snapchat. A true modern love story.

Fast forward to the present day, Hunter ended up marrying that special person and is expecting a baby with them too. So, you're probably wondering, who is this lucky individual? Well, let's go ahead and learn everything about Hunter's husband ... shall we?

Who is Hunter McGrady's husband?

Hunter's boo's name is Brian Keys. We don't really know much about him because he's not very active on social media — with the exception of Snapchat, apparently. But we were able to track him down on LinkedIn. Per his account, it says that he graduated Hussian College — which is located in Philadelphia — after studying design and illustration in 1999 which could mean that he is in his early to mid 40s. Hunter is 27 years old at the moment, so there's probably a large age gap between the two.

Brian has held many art director roles throughout his career, but he currently is the Vice President/Creative Art Director for the BCB Group. BCB Group is an independent agency "that delivers the best in healthcare communications including medical and marketing consulting, promotional advertising, medical education, and digital strategy and execution," their LinkedIn page says.

They got married almost two years ago in Moorpark, Calif. where they not only recited vows to each other, but Hunter also said one to her future stepdaughter who was 8 years old at the time. Brian had a child in his previous marriage. Hunter has so much love for Brian's daughter and told People: "She’s just the most beautiful little girl. She’s so special, so gentle and so loving.”

And now, they have announced that they are going to be having a baby of their own! "We are so excited and thrilled to welcome this little baby into the world," Hunter said to People in an exclusive with them. She first revealed her pregnancy to the public via an Instagram post where it was captioned: "Of all the things I’ve done or created, you are by far the greatest. 👶🏼🕊 can’t wait to welcome you this summer." Get a peek at the beautiful maternity photoshoot she did with photographer Jessica Elbar: