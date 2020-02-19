We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Hunter Thore of 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Is Not on Whitney's Good Side

Fans of My Big Fat Fabulous Life are used to seeing Whitney Way Thore's parents, Barbara "Babs" and Glenn Thore, on her TLC series. Less frequently, her brother Hunter Thore, is also part of the narrative. And in a clip from the Feb. 18 episode, Hunter is not on Whitney's good side.

Hunter is the slightly younger brother of Whitney. (He was born in February 1985 and she was born in April 1984.) Normally — likely because they're so close in age — Whitney and Hunter seem to get along just fine. But their heated debate about their parents' wellbeing shows they know how to spar like the siblings they are, as well.