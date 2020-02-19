Hunter Thore of 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Is Not on Whitney's Good Side

In a clip from the Feb. 18 episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney was a bit, well, pissed at her brother. The siblings had spoken on the phone together, and they seemed to be in agreement about the need for moving their parents' room to the master bedroom on the first floor of their home. However, when Whitney and Hunter sat down with their mom and dad for an intervention — because both Babs and Glenn have fallen down their stairs now — Hunter backtracked and waffled.

"It's frustrating because the only way to accomplish this is if we are a united front," Whitney said to the camera.

Still, it was apparently three against one. "We are not ready to move downstairs," Babs insisted. "They're not ready to move down there," Hunter agreed. "I've been here. I've been watching them."

Whitney wasn't convinced, though — and she wasn't about to back down without a fight. "Were you here when it sounded like an elephant hit the floor in the foyer?" she said to her brother. "And did you go into the foyer to see your father knocked out cold? ... I thought he was dead."