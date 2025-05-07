'Hunting Party' Season 1 Barely Wrapped and We're Hungry for Season 2 — Here's What We Know What if the government lied, and all those bad guys weren't actually gone forever? What if they came back, angrier and smarter than ever? By Ivy Griffith Published May 7 2025, 12:25 p.m. ET Source: NBC

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Hunting Party. Serial killers aren't usually the type of thing that most people think about constantly. Unless, of course, you're a murderino or true crime junkie. But for the vast majority of people, we try not to let them chill our bones or haunt our nightmares. Part of that is because serial killers aren't that common. Additionally, most famous serial killers were eventually caught, imprisoned, and often executed.

So we check them off our list of things to worry about and go through our days without giving it much thought. But what if the government lied, and those serial killers we trusted were locked away and actually weren't dead? What if they were kept alive, experimented on, and then escaped back into the world? This is the story NBC's The Hunting Party has started to tell in Season 1, leaving fans hungry for more. But what do we know about Season 2? Here's the scoop.

What do we know about 'Hunting Party' Season 2?

In Season 1 of Hunting Party, things get heavy and dangerous pretty quickly. We learn that serial killers were actually kept in an underground government facility, rather than executed. They were experimented on and escaped back into the world. The premise is simple, and the implications are dark.

To no one's surprise, Season 1 ended, and Rebecca "Bex" Henderson, played by Melissa Roxburgh, still has a lot of work ahead of her. So when does Season 2 drop? Unfortunately, the show has still not been renewed for Season 2.

However, you can add The Hunting Party to a list of beloved and high-earning series that NBC has yet to renew per Deadline, so hope is not lost. There's every possibility that they will still renew it. NBC tends to release on a regular schedule, so if the show is renewed we can likely expect Season 2 to drop in early- to mid-2026.

What sets 'Hunting Party' apart from other crime dramas? Fans clearly feel the differences and the similarities.

It's no secret that television is absolutely inundated and heavily saturated with crime dramas, so why are fans so eager to get another season of Hunting Party specifically? On TikTok, fans are quick to point out the similarities between the series and Manifest and Criminal Minds, and that winning combination may be the secret to its success.

On NBC's TikTok account, fans watched the episodes drop one by one and speculated wildly and eagerly about who was doing what and how Bex could outsmart them.

In one video, fans beg for information about Season 2. Multiple people pushed for renewal while others begged for crumbs of information. One fan wrote, "This is my favorite series, which means of course it won't get renewed!"