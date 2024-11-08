Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Woman Has Husband Explain Why He Bought Wrong Pepper for Dinner, TikTok Shocked by His Logic "Lol but peppers don't really....push out...like that??" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 8 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @victoria.metzinger

Victoria Metzinger (@victoria.metzinger) was planning on making stuffed peppers with her husband for dinner. Which is why she was left flabbergasted when he came home with a misshapen pepper. Upon hearing what he planned to do with said pepper, she decided to bust out her phone and record their conversation pertaining to his produce machinations, which she shared on TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

"Come here John. Come explain what we're making for dinner and then show me what you brought home," she says to her husband off camera. John, Victoria's significant other enters the frame and begins to oblige her request. "We're making stuffed papers," she says into the camera.

"So, I brought home, stuffed peppers," he says, holding up two green bell peppers to the lens. When he's not looking, Victoria makes a face toward the camera. John then proceeds to hold up the different grocery items he purchased as he rattles them off.

Article continues below advertisement

"Ground beef, and Vic requested cheese." As she sits at the counter, her hands splayed out in front of her as she rubs her fingers together, a text overlay populates the screen. "Reason 1,000 why the wife just has to do everything if she wants it done right."

Article continues below advertisement

She goes on to state in a commanding tone, "The other ingredients I have. Show the pepper that you didn't show." John emits an audible sigh as he appears to comment on what his wife is referring to. "She's judging me because," and he holds up one of the peppers, which is misshapen.

She completes his sentence. "'Cause we're making stuffed peppers and this is the pepper he brings home." Victoria turns the pepper around to further display how its structural makeup doesn't make it a viable candidate for making stuffed peppers.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @victoria.metzinger

John doesn't seem all that concerned about the shape of the pepper. That's because, he believes, he can re-shape it like one would do with a caved-in plastic water bottle. "I said I'm gonna push it out." He then goes on to explain just how he intends on accomplishing that.

Article continues below advertisement

"So we're gonna cut the top and this little blip. It's gonna get pushed out so it's gonna be fine. No reason to get worked up over it," he says while adjusting his glasses. She holds the pepper up again to the camera, a look of displeasure clearly plastered on her face.

"I'm not worried about it," he says while she says that he's going to be the one eating the pepper. He accepts this consequence, stating that it's completely fine for him to do so. "This will be my pepper," he states.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @victoria.metzinger

She still seemed a bit confused as to why he would select this specific pepper. "Were they out of peppers at Walmart?" she asks. He quickly retorts with a "Nope." "Oh so this isn't like the last thing they had," he confirms that he voluntarily picked that pepper.

Article continues below advertisement

"OK," she says, looking off-camera, wondering why in the world he would purchase a deformed pepper for stuffed peppers. In the comments section of the video, Victoria stated that John soon learned that peppers aren't as malleable as he thought they were.

Someone else echoed that he should be the one eating the malformed pepper, echoing his willingness to make the pepper he chose his dinner. "He’s having that pepper for dinner. Give yourself the good one queen."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @victoria.metzinger

Another person seemed extremely perturbed by the man's attitude towards trying to "blow up" a pepper, stating that they would never want to be in a relationship with someone who believes that this is an adequate solution to purchasing a pepper that isn't strangely shaped.

Article continues below advertisement

"May this type of husband never find me," they penned. And while there were a lot of people who seemed to share Victoria's ire over the situation, there was another person who remarked that they didn't think it was such a big deal.

Source: TikTok | @victoria.metzinger