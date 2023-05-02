Husband Orders Chipotle So They Don't Skimp on His Wife's Food, TikTok Responds
In a now- viral TikTok video, a husband orders Chipotle for his wife so they don't skimp on her food. As expected, social media users have opinions.
Calling all Chipotle lovers!
It’s no secret that the Chipotle Mexican Grill fast food chain has plenty of fans. Since 1993, foodies have praised the fast-food restaurant for offering fresh Mexican food with multiple healthy options.
Truth be told, the customer service seems to vary. Unfortunately, many folks have grievances about Chipotle — from pricing to the amount of food given with an order.
Interestingly, a TikToker shares similar sentiments about the amount of food given and has taken action. In a viral TikTok video, a woman lets her husband order Chipotle for her so they won’t skimp on her food and the result may surprise you.
Here’s the 4-1-1.
A woman shared a TikTok video that shows her husband ordering Chipotle for her so they don’t skimp on her food.
In an April 23, 2023, video, TikToker @travelinthoms shared an interesting clip of her husband ordering food at a Chipotle restaurant.
“Your husband orders your Chipotle order … when he orders it for me I get way more food,” the caption reads.
As the video starts, you see a man at the Chipotle counter ordering a meal. The text reads, “POV: Your husband orders your Chipotle order so they don’t skimp.”
Interestingly, when you look at the worker holding the bowl of food, the order is stacked pretty high. The clip then switches to the grinning wife who realizes that her sentiments are correct.
TikTok users agree that Chipotle workers are known to give women way less food than men.
Baby … we have a feeling Chipotle may find themselves updating their training practices.
As the @travelinthoms video continues to go viral, folks are sharing their sentiments about being given less food in the comment section.
“I’ve been saying this for years. They give men more,” one person commented.
“FR I stopped ordering on the app because they would give me the smallest portions,” another person shared.
Interestingly, past and present Chipotle workers have shared their opinions about the matter in the comment section. Some revealed that their managers were very strict about giving extra food, while others shared that they gave extra food if the customer was nice.
That said, it does seem that Chipotle workers are known to give men more food than women. And of course, it can come across as a form of discrimination.
As of this writing, the @travelinthoms video has been viewed 1.7 million times and has received nearly 230,000 comments.
Since brands and fast-food chains are pretty vocal when it comes to being exposed on social media, we have a feeling Chipotle may issue a statement. After all, not all promotion is good for business.